QUESTION:

Would appointing Jared Kushner or Ivanka Trump to fill Nikki Haley's shoes be illegal?

ANSWER:

Yes, according to anti-nepotism laws.

SOURCES:

5 U.S. Code § 3110- Employment of Relatives; restrictions

Department of Justice Opinion- Exempt positions in the White House Office from the prohibition of nepotism

PROCESS:

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announced her resignation sitting alongside President Trump in the Oval Office, October 9.

Haley announced her resignation immediately before complimenting Jared and Ivanka's international work.

"Jared is such a hidden genius that no one understands," Haley said. "I mean to redo the NAFTA deal the way he did. What I’ve done working on him with the Middle East Peace plan it is so unbelievably well done, and Ivanka’s been just a great friend and they do a lot of things behind the scenes, that I wish more people knew about."

Ambassador Haley has served America with dignity + distinction.

She is a bold reformer and has been an unwavering champion of truth, principled realism and integrity within the United Nations.

— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) October 9, 2018

Lots of people are speculating Haley is rolling out the carpet for the couple to succeed her as ambassador.

Reporters caught the President outside for an impromptu statement on whether Trump would promote his daughter.

"We have actually many names...I've heard a lot of names...I've heard Ivanka...I've heard how good would Ivanka be," Trump said.

"I've got to tell you the people that know, know that Ivanka would be dynamite," Trump added. "But then I'd be accused of nepotism...I think Ivanka would be incredible, that doesn't mean I'd pick her because you'd be accused of nepotism. "

"There's nothing to do with nepotism but the people that know, know that Ivanka would be dynamite," says President Trump on rumors his daughter Ivanka is under consideration to replace Nikki Haley as US Ambassador to the UN https://t.co/BWKo3fOKhR pic.twitter.com/ylfMDx0oAF — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) October 9, 2018

So if Trump, appointed his family would that break federal law?

According to anti-nepotism laws, it would.

The law says that a "public official" (including the President of Member of Congress) can't appoint their parents, stepparents, siblings, step siblings, half siblings, kids, or in-laws to a position in an "agency."

Under 5 U.S. Code § 3110, an "agency" is described as an office in one of the three branches of government or local DC government.

The United Nations Ambassadorship is under the Department of State, within the Executive Branch. Nikki Haley serves as a member of Trump's exclusive Cabinet.

Since the ambassadorship is cabinet-level position part of the Executive Branch, Jared and Ivanka would not be eligible.

Similar to the confirmation of a Supreme Court justice, the President Trump can nominate a U.S. ambassador, but the senate must vote them in with a majority.

Dear media pundits: stop joking that somehow Ivanka will replace Haley. She won't. The only reason Ivanka and Jared could take their spots was because DOJ OLC said the White House positions were not impacted by the anti-nepotism statute. UN Ambassador requires Senate approval. — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) October 9, 2018

Ivanka and Jared faced similar scrutiny after assuming unpaid senior advisor roles in the White House.

The appointment was defended with a 1995 federal opinion that said the White House itself was not an agency; therefore the couple could remain as 'staff,' but nothing more.

So we can Verify, according to anti-nepotism laws, President Trump would not be allowed to appoint Jared or Ivanka to the ambassadorship.

The law first took affect in 1967, a few years after JFK promoted his brother Robert Kennedy to Attorney General.

