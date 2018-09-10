QUESTION:
Would appointing Jared Kushner or Ivanka Trump to fill Nikki Haley's shoes be illegal?
ANSWER:
Yes, according to anti-nepotism laws.
SOURCES:
5 U.S. Code § 3110- Employment of Relatives; restrictions
Department of Justice Opinion- Exempt positions in the White House Office from the prohibition of nepotism
PROCESS:
U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley announced her resignation sitting alongside President Trump in the Oval Office, October 9.
Haley announced her resignation immediately before complimenting Jared and Ivanka's international work.
"Jared is such a hidden genius that no one understands," Haley said. "I mean to redo the NAFTA deal the way he did. What I’ve done working on him with the Middle East Peace plan it is so unbelievably well done, and Ivanka’s been just a great friend and they do a lot of things behind the scenes, that I wish more people knew about."
Lots of people are speculating Haley is rolling out the carpet for the couple to succeed her as ambassador.
Reporters caught the President outside for an impromptu statement on whether Trump would promote his daughter.
"We have actually many names...I've heard a lot of names...I've heard Ivanka...I've heard how good would Ivanka be," Trump said.
"I've got to tell you the people that know, know that Ivanka would be dynamite," Trump added. "But then I'd be accused of nepotism...I think Ivanka would be incredible, that doesn't mean I'd pick her because you'd be accused of nepotism. "
So if Trump, appointed his family would that break federal law?
According to anti-nepotism laws, it would.
The law says that a "public official" (including the President of Member of Congress) can't appoint their parents, stepparents, siblings, step siblings, half siblings, kids, or in-laws to a position in an "agency."
Under 5 U.S. Code § 3110, an "agency" is described as an office in one of the three branches of government or local DC government.
The United Nations Ambassadorship is under the Department of State, within the Executive Branch. Nikki Haley serves as a member of Trump's exclusive Cabinet.
Since the ambassadorship is cabinet-level position part of the Executive Branch, Jared and Ivanka would not be eligible.
Similar to the confirmation of a Supreme Court justice, the President Trump can nominate a U.S. ambassador, but the senate must vote them in with a majority.
Ivanka and Jared faced similar scrutiny after assuming unpaid senior advisor roles in the White House.
The appointment was defended with a 1995 federal opinion that said the White House itself was not an agency; therefore the couple could remain as 'staff,' but nothing more.
So we can Verify, according to anti-nepotism laws, President Trump would not be allowed to appoint Jared or Ivanka to the ambassadorship.
The law first took affect in 1967, a few years after JFK promoted his brother Robert Kennedy to Attorney General.