Female-named hurricanes deadlier than those with male names?

No, experts this one study is misleading.

National Center for Atmospheric Research, National Hurricane Center

As we embrace for the landfall of Hurricane Florence on the east coast, there's a viral theory online about gender bias factoring in to the serious threat this storms poses.

Irma, Sandy, Katrina. All fatal hurricanes in recent years and according to social media chatter, hurricanes with female names are more disastrous than male named ones.

So our Verify got answers.

The claim stems from this 2014 study from the University of Illinois at Urbana Champaign.

The study looked at 60 years of death tolls from 94 hurricanes between 1950 and 2012 in the U.S. and found masculine named storm would kill about 15 people compared to a storm of the same strength with a feminine name that would claim approximately 42 lives.

The authors of the study said the intensity of storms with female names are perceived as less aggressive than those with masculine names.

However a spokesperson from the National Center for Atmospheric Research told WUSA9 researchers, gender name perception alone is not conclusive.

Other factors that influence a person's preparation to an upcoming storm that are neglected in the study include socio demographics and one's access to source of information.

Starting from 1953 to 1978 all tropical storms and hurricanes had female names with male and female names alternating in 1979. Plus, more masculine have been retired and storm names are selected years in advance, by the World Meteorological Organization, so there's no way to predict which names will correspond to severe storms.

After speaking with experts we verified this gender storm severity claim is misleading.

