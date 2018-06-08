VERIFY:
Is a man on Tinder spiking D.C. women's food with laxatives to fulfill a poop fetish?
ANSWER:
No, MPD has no account of this.
SOURCES:
Metropolitan Police Department- Alaina Gertz- Public Affairs Specialist
Tweets from 2015, 2016, 2017
PROCESS:
Your date arrives with his mother, or he spends the entire bread-basket course talking about his ex, or he arrives 30 minutes late and yells at the cashier for not accepting his coupon.
There's a million and one Tinder horror stories...but then two viewers sent us this one.
The twitter thread escalated as a dozen women chimed in, claiming they know someone who had been on a date with the poop fetish fella. Others spoke from first-hand experience.
No question too bizarre, Our Verify team checked with local law enforcement. There were no reports of a 'laxative incident,' a Metropolitan Police Department spokesperson said.
Our researchers also spoke with officials at the New York Police Department, who confirmed zero Tinder laxative attacks.
Folks have been spreading hoaxes of fecal assailants for years and across the globe. There had been sightings of a feces phantom in Ireland, Scotland, Atlanta and New York.
None of the posts ever mention the man by name nor share a photo of the suspect.
We can Verify, this feces fan is a social media fable, with no identifiable features besides his misplaced affection.