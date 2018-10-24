QUESTION:
Was a bomb sent to the White House, on the same day bombs were addressed to the Clintons, the Obamas, and CNN New York?
ANSWER:
No. Early reports got it wrong.
SOURCES:
PROCESS:
Several suspicious packages containing explosives addressed to Clinton's home in New York and the Obama's home in D.C. were intercepted by authorities.
The packages were identified during "routine mail screening procedures," and were never delivered to the targets' homes, according to the U.S. Secret Service. The package addressed to Hillary Clinton, was intercepted late October 23; the package sent to the former president was intercepted early October 24.
Around 10 a.m. on October 24, reports emerged that the White House had received a similar package.
During breaking news coverage, CNN first reported that a package addressed to the White House was intercepted, quoting an unnamed "law enforcement official."
Soon after, news competitors who had quoted CNN, were rolling out corrections.
According to the U.S. Secret Service, only two packages were intercepted, and laid rumors to rest that the White House was targeted.
Vice President Mike Pence later tweeted "those responsible will be brought to justice."