QUESTION:

Was a bomb sent to the White House, on the same day bombs were addressed to the Clintons, the Obamas, and CNN New York?

ANSWER:

No. Early reports got it wrong.

SOURCES:

PROCESS:

Several suspicious packages containing explosives addressed to Clinton's home in New York and the Obama's home in D.C. were intercepted by authorities.

The packages were identified during "routine mail screening procedures," and were never delivered to the targets' homes, according to the U.S. Secret Service. The package addressed to Hillary Clinton, was intercepted late October 23; the package sent to the former president was intercepted early October 24.

Around 10 a.m. on October 24, reports emerged that the White House had received a similar package.

During breaking news coverage, CNN first reported that a package addressed to the White House was intercepted, quoting an unnamed "law enforcement official."

UPDATE: Secret Service says it has not intercepted a suspicious package addressed to the White House, contrary to what an official told CNN earlier https://t.co/HEMqAu7pgl pic.twitter.com/5vPWtn3E3D — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) October 24, 2018

A US Secret Service spox says there are just 2 packages intercepted by USSS – one to Clinton & one to Obama



CNN was initially told there was a package addressed to the White House that was being examined at the offsite processing facility.



In light of this, I’ve deleted this: pic.twitter.com/kBSUCOAIrW — Dianne Gallagher (@DianneG) October 24, 2018

Soon after, news competitors who had quoted CNN, were rolling out corrections.

UPDATE: Reuters reports, citing a person familiar with the situation, that there was no suspicious package addressed to the White House. https://t.co/dybJYYrl6b — CNBC (@CNBC) October 24, 2018

According to the U.S. Secret Service, only two packages were intercepted, and laid rumors to rest that the White House was targeted.

CLARIFICATION: At this time the Secret Service has intercepted TWO suspicious packages - one in NY and one in D.C. Reports of a third intercepted package addressed to the WH are incorrect. We refer media to our statement: https://t.co/lJdTn04KmI — U.S. Secret Service (@SecretService) October 24, 2018

Vice President Mike Pence later tweeted "those responsible will be brought to justice."

We condemn the attempted attacks against fmr Pres Obama, the Clintons, @CNN & others. These cowardly actions are despicable & have no place in this Country. Grateful for swift response of @SecretService, @FBI & local law enforcement. Those responsible will be brought to justice. — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) October 24, 2018

