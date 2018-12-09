Communication is key during before, during and after a big storm. In case you or loved ones are in a jam, there are important apps that can be a lifeline.

Our Verify squad is getting you the facts on all things related to Florence this week. Like these vital communication tools that played a big role in emergency efforts last year when Hurricane Harvey and Irma hit.

First up, there's Zello.

The free app functions as a walkie-talkie allowing people to instantly talk with friends, family and community members and set up or subscribe to already existing.

This paid off huge last year during Hurricane Harvey when the Cajun Navy volunteers from Louisiana set up a channel that led to rescue coordination for between volunteers and flood victims.

But a Zello spokesperson told us keep in mind, you do need cellular data of at least 2G for the app to work. It does not work without internet service.

During Hurricane Irma last year, misinformation began spreading on social media with people claiming that that Zello operates without any cell service. The WUSA9 Verify team debunked that rumor.

An app that does work without internet connection or cell coverage is Firechat. This app truly does work without any internet service by using the Bluetooth and WiFi radios in your phone to communicate directly with other devices but only within 200 feet also running on Firechat.

This can keep you in touch with your local community during emergency situations.

FEMA also has an app that gives real-time alerts from the National Weather Service along with where to find emergency shelters and disaster recovery centers.

Not an app, but a helpful site is the American Red Cross Safe and Well. It allows people to self register their status after a natural disaster so loved ones are able to search and get updated on their well-being.

