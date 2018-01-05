QUESTION:

Rumors spread that the National Rifle Association is banning guns while President Trump and VP Pence speak during the NRA's annual meeting this Friday. Are firearms banned during the entire 4-day conference?

ANSWER:

Absolutely not. Secret Service won't let anyone with a firearm near Trump and Pence during their speeches Friday night; however, you can carry during other parts of the convention.

SOURCES:

White House Spokesperson

Jennifer Baker- NRA Spokesperson

NRA-ILA Spokesperson

Texas Department of Public Safety- "Texas License to Carry a Handgun Laws"

United States Secret Service- "Who does the Secret Service Protect?"

PROCESS:

A social media firestorm erupted when the National Rifle Association announced guns are banned while President Trump and Vice President Prence speak at the NRA's annual meeting in Dallas this Friday.

I dont understand. The NRA has banned guns at their convention because Pence will be there. But guns don't kill people, people kill people. I know that because the NRA says so. They should be banning the people, and leaving cheering guns in the the seats of the auditorium. — Kurt Eichenwald (@kurteichenwald) April 29, 2018

The NRA doesn’t even trust their own members with guns at a convention lol — Sarah Chadwick (@Sarahchadwickk) May 1, 2018

Some called the rule blatant hypocrisy, others just shook their heads. But our Verify researchers dug deeper than the headlines.

Are guns banned during the entire event or just when Pence is speaking and who's doing the "banning?"

Turns out the "no guns" rule is thanks to the U.S. Secret Service and the NRA is just complying with protocol.

Trump spoke at the NRA-ILA Leadership Forum (which is a part of the weekend convention) in 2017 as President and in 2016 as a nominee. Both years Secret Service prohibited firearms in the vicinity. Secret Service did not protect Trump in 2015 when he spoke as a civilian.

When no one attending the convention warrants Secret Service protection, the NRA follows state laws, according to a spokesperson.

Texas has had an open carry law since 2016--so anyone with a License to Carry can sling it in a shoulder or belt holster, according to Texas Penal Code.

Outside of when and where Trump and Pence are expected to speak, attendees are allowed to bring firearms. Technically after they leave, one could retrieve their firearm and come back in the Forum, according to NRA spokesperson Jennifer Baker.

So we can Verify, the NRA is NOT behind the ban--it's the U.S. Secret Service and there are other events outside of the speech (like expos, workshops and seminars) where you can carry a firearm.

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2018 WUSA