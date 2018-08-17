QUESTION:

Is the EPA allowing asbestos use in the manufacturing of new materials?

ANSWER:

A new proposal could allow this.

SOURCES:

Environmental Protection Agency

PROCESS:

The EPA has been in the headlines this summer regarding the resigning of former chief Scott Pruitt and confusions been swirling around online about a possible new change with asbestos use.

Our Verify team is all about giving you clarity on the things you see online.

Viewer Jacob Stevens asked us whether the EPA going to allow asbestos to be used in manufacturing of new materials after seeing articles about it.

The EPA announced a proposal in June of a significant new use rule, or SNUR for unregulated new uses of asbestos which broadens their restrictions on asbestos products.

It would require manufacturers and importers to receive EPA approval before starting or resuming manufacturing, importing or processing of asbestos.

The change would also allow the EPA to evaluate the intended use of asbestos and take action to prohibit or limit it.

But what isn't changing is their current list of banned asbestos uses including for commercial purposes.

The EPA also reminds that currently, asbestos is not banned and is used for a handful of uses including water purification.

The agency's acting administrator tweeted about how the proposed new rule actually imposes restrictions on asbestos use.

The EPA also said they would consider holding a public meeting on the proposed rule based on feedback of public comments.

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2018 WUSA