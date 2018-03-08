QUESTION:

Is Ted Cruz and Steve Scalise tapping SCOTUS to save a Prince George's County Cross?

ANSWER:

Yes, for four years a Bladensburg, Md. WWI Memorial has been the center of a legal battle. After a Virginia appeals court argued a 40ft. cross should come down, Cruz and Scalise petitioned SCOTUS to save the 90 year old cross.

A Maryland WW1 memorial stands at the heart of a four-year long lawsuit: it's a 40 ft. cross near Bladensburg Waterfront Park, that sits on public property.

In 2017, a Virginia appeals court overturned a decision to leave the cross where it was, saying the icon "excessively entangles" the government with religion.

The American Humanist Association originally sued the agency in charge of Prince George's County parks in 20-14.

Verify viewer John Lewis emailed our team for help. He whether a Daily Caller article, claiming republicans Ted Cruz and Steve Scalise asked the Supreme Court to get involved in keeping the Maryland cross.

Our researchers dug through the legal documents and found that, Senator Ted Cruz and House Representative Steve Scalise had co-written an Amicus Brief to the Supreme Court. One hundred and seven members of Congress signed the brief, which argued the cross symbolizes courage and sacrifice--not just religion.

They argued removing the cross could jeopardize other monuments and historic places, like the Argone Cross at Arlington National Cemetery.

For 90 years, the families of Prince George’s County have honored America’s fallen heroes. Erected in the aftermath of World War I, the Peace Cross has stood as a testament to the courage and sacrifice of our soldiers, sailors, airmen and marines: https://t.co/Eif4Etshf5 — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 30, 2018

Cruz and Scalise aren't the only ones petitioning SCOTUS.Governor Hogan and Maryland lawmakers are also trying to save the cross calling it a "shared civic space central to the communal life of Bladensburg."

Monica Miller, representing the American Humanist Association, submitted her own notes for SCOTUS to consider.

So we can Verify, yes, Cruz and Scalise are working to save a cross in Prince George's County.

