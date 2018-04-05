QUESTION:

Is rain beneficial for pollen allergy sufferers?

ANSWER:

Experts say yes, but only as a temporary fix.

SOURCES:

American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology, Dr. Jeremiah Bivins at the Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center, U.S Army Centralized Allergen Extract Lab Director: Susan Kosisky, BS, MHA

PROCESS:

If your allergies are making you totally miserable, you might turn to any old wives tale you see shared online.

One of the most talked about rumors is that we just need to wait it out and wish for rain. Our Verify team fact checked if that really works.

The professionals at the American Academy of Allergy Asthma & Immunology explain, yes the rain helps to wash away the pollen and stops it from circulating in the air. because when the air is humid, such as during or after it rains, pollen becomes damp and heavy with moisture, keeping it still and on the ground.

Dr. Jeremiah Bivins at the Allergy, Asthma & Sinus Center agreed, saying "A lot of time it will wash the tree pollen away, so some people will see some relief, two or three days after a good rain."

So yes, wish for rain, allergy sufferers, it's not a long term solution, too sudden downpour can cause grass and weed pollen to bunch up into big clumps that will then hit you extra hard.

U.S. Army Centralized Allergen Extract Lab Director, Susan Kosisky told WUSA9 News researchers, "If those anther sacs dry up enough from the afternoon or whatever the next morning, you can see where the pollen will start being released again into the air."

Kosisky said there are things you can do to help combat pollen allergies."Keep the sunglasses on, keep the wind from impacting the eye surfaces where you got the membranes reacting to pollen, use the air conditioning, keep the windows and your doors closed and shut."

