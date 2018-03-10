QUESTION:

Is Kavanaugh's family in hiding and their home vandalized by over 200 protesters?

ANSWER:

No, this viral claim is false.

SOURCES:

Google Image Search, The Hamilton Spectator

PROCESS:

As we get closer to the decision on whether or not Brett Kavanaugh will be confirmed as Supreme Court judge, the rumor mill continues to swirl around him.

That's where the Verify team steps in to get the facts on those viral claims, like one of the most recent social media posts that says Brett Kavanugh is in hiding and his home has been vandalized with graffiti and there are protests out in front of his home

So our team look at that post that's been shared over 9,000 shares that's also been written in an article with a headline claiming the vandalism has caused $11,00 in damages.

However that article comes from a satirical website, America's Last Line of Defense, that describes itself as "information you should not trust", first red flag to look out for.

While the whereabout of the Kavanaugh's family remains unknown at this time, Verify researchers did a reverse image search of the viral photo that proves these are not vandals at Kavanugh's home.

The original picture led to a 2016 article about a house that was vandalized and sprayed with graffiti in response to the homeowner having a city owned tree cut down in Ancaster, Ontario Canada...which is NOT Kavanaugh's home.

So we verified that this claim is false. This circulating image is not of Brett Kavanaugh's home being vandalized or damaged by protesters.

