Is it legal nationwide to break into hot cars to free pets?

Certain states do allow this, but there is no nationwide law.

During these hot summer days, we're always hearing reminders to never leave your kids or pets in vehicles, but one social media claim says people can now go to extreme lengths to rescue those trapped, but is it true?

Verify is all about getting you facts on viral claims you see online.

Viewer Laura Mitchell saw a Facebook tip claiming police are now allowing you can now break into a locked car to rescue an overheated pet. To avoid facing any charges, just take a pic of the dog or baby in the car along with a screenshot of the weather.

WUSA9 researchers discovered the post was been circulating on social media since 2016 when police departments in Arkansas and the UK advised this post is not an official warning from authorities and they cannot guaranteed you'll be protected from charges by breaking in.

Now Florida, California and Oregon do have laws in effect allowing good Samaritans to rescue dogs and children during extreme weather.

So we can verify, there is no nationwide law that makes it legal for bystanders to break into hot cars to rescue pets.

DC police say call 911 immediately if you see a trapped animal.

In the DMV laws allow only law-enforcement officers, firefighters, EMS personnel, or animal control officers to rescue animals left in hot vehicles.

