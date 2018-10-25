QUESTION:

Hurricane Willa headed toward migrant caravan?

ANSWER:

No, this claim is false.

SOURCES:

National Weather Service, weather.com

PROCESS:

As the migrant caravan continues making it's way north, our Verify team is committed to bringing you the facts on the mis-information that circulates around it on social media. Like this next viral claim making the rounds.

On October 23, an article from patrioticexpress.com started making the rounds on social media, with the headline "Intensifying Hurricane Willa Headed Directly Toward 10,000 Migrant Caravan Path".

So is Hurricane Willa really in the path of where the caravan is? The WUSA9 Verify team got answers.

The article sites weather.com as reporting Willa making long the southwestern coast of mainland Mexico but this links to a 3-day old Weather Channel article.

The hurricane actually landed in west-central Mexico, more than 1-thousand miles away from the latest reported location where the migrants are Huixtla, which is in southern Mexico. Also no weather advisories or warnings were issued for the area where the migrant caravan is.

So we can verify this is false, Hurricane Willa was never headed directly toward the migrant caravan. And the estimated number of people of traveling is over 7,000 not 10,000 like the article's headline claims.

© 2018 WUSA