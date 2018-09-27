QUESTION:
Did Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, author a Facebook post in 2017 telling women to stall Neil Gorsuch's nomination by alleging he raped them?
ANSWER:
No, this rumor is false.
SOURCES:
Josh Cornett Tweets
Uncle Sam's Misguided Children Facebook post
PROCESS:
Cyber bullies are attacking Dr. Ford, with full force online, pegging her with all sorts of wrongdoings.
Viewer Eric Cave asked us to find out whether a claim he's seen all over Facebook and Twitter, is true: Did Dr. Ford author a Facebook post in 2017 that women should come forward and accuse then-SCOTUS- nominee Neil Gorsuch of rape to derail his nomination?
We traced the rumor back to a guy named Josh Cornett who put out two viral tweets and racked up over 7,000 likes in minutes.
Cornett later tweeted he has "no idea" if this info is true and has pushed conspiracy theories like pizzagate.
While the accusations are empty on facts, the rumor is being quoted left and right online. A Facebook with more than 14,000 shares makes the same accusations and uses a photo a blonde woman that isn't Dr. Ford.
The author ripped off a photo from Getty Images. The caption reads: "Liz Darner holds up a sign while participating in the March for Science in San Francisco, California on April 22, 2017. Thousands of people joined a global March for Science to fight back against what many see as an 'assault on facts' by populist politicians."
So there's no credible evidence out there, showing Dr. Ford made a sexual allegation against Neil Gorsuch. This claim is false.