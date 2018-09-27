QUESTION:

Did Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct, author a Facebook post in 2017 telling women to stall Neil Gorsuch's nomination by alleging he raped them?

ANSWER:

No, this rumor is false.

SOURCES:

Josh Cornett Tweets

Uncle Sam's Misguided Children Facebook post

Getty Images photo

PROCESS:

Cyber bullies are attacking Dr. Ford, with full force online, pegging her with all sorts of wrongdoings.

Viewer Eric Cave asked us to find out whether a claim he's seen all over Facebook and Twitter, is true: Did Dr. Ford author a Facebook post in 2017 that women should come forward and accuse then-SCOTUS- nominee Neil Gorsuch of rape to derail his nomination?

We traced the rumor back to a guy named Josh Cornett who put out two viral tweets and racked up over 7,000 likes in minutes.

🚨BREAKING: According to sources Diane Feinstein's reluctance to mention the Kavanaugh accuser's letter during confirmation session is because the accuser sent a similiar letter directed at Judge Gorsuch last year. The whereabouts of the earlier letter remain a mystery.developing pic.twitter.com/DF4KJMJAvi — ❌🚨Josh Cornett🚨❌ (@therealcornett) September 18, 2018

Cornett later tweeted he has "no idea" if this info is true and has pushed conspiracy theories like pizzagate.

I was literally forwarded this information 50 minutes ago. Is it true? I have no idea..but the MSM are reporting the Kavanaugh accuser's claim with absolutely zero evidence. So let's report this story too? I will say that my source has been very accurate in the past. Let's see! — ❌🚨Josh Cornett🚨❌ (@therealcornett) September 18, 2018

While the accusations are empty on facts, the rumor is being quoted left and right online. A Facebook with more than 14,000 shares makes the same accusations and uses a photo a blonde woman that isn't Dr. Ford.

The author ripped off a photo from Getty Images. The caption reads: "Liz Darner holds up a sign while participating in the March for Science in San Francisco, California on April 22, 2017. Thousands of people joined a global March for Science to fight back against what many see as an 'assault on facts' by populist politicians."

So there's no credible evidence out there, showing Dr. Ford made a sexual allegation against Neil Gorsuch. This claim is false.

