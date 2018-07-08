As DC is expecting a white nationalist rally and counter protests groups this Sunday in Lafayette Square, safety is a major concern.

So what will be prohibited at the rally?

With how quick misinformation spreads online, leading up to Sunday's events, we're getting you the facts on what you can expect to in a special Fact Check edition of Verify.

The National Park Service told Verify researchers they won't have specifics until a permit is formally approved but things like swastikas and confederate flags ARE protected under the First Amendment if they're displayed in a public place--like a park.

Unite the Right organizers are telling people only to bring small flags and leave pepper spray, weapons and shields at home.

We then spoke with DC police and WMATA about transportation to and from Lafayette.

According to DC code, you can't carry a firearm within a thousand feet of any First Amendment Activity, even with a Concealed Carry Permit.

Also, masks or hoods are not allowed to be worn by any group as a means to intimidate.

WMATA confirmed large coolers, combustible liquids, explosives and anything "inherently dangerous" are banned on buses, trains and inside stations.

