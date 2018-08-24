QUESTION:

Article claims Harvard study proves unvaccinated kids don't pose risk to other kids?

ANSWER:

No, this article claim is not from an actual Harvard study.

SOURCES:

Making sure your kid is vaccinated is probably on your back to school checklist requirements.

According to the CDC, all 50 states including the District of Columbia, and territories have vaccination requirements for children attending childcare facilities and schools.

But a recent viral article claims you may want to hold off on immunization.

So the WUSA9 Verify team found out if the article was legit or not.

This trending article headline reads "Harvard Study Proves Unvaccinated Children Pose No Risk"

because most vaccines are not designed to prevent the transmission of infection but only to prevent disease symptoms.

Researchers traced that article back to a website called, Thinking Moms Revolution, where this open letter blog post, not a Harvard study originated back in 2015 by an author who's written other anti vaccine works.

And one of the most recent reports from Harvard Public Health, actually makes the case for childhood immunization.

Also be aware, the American Journal of Public Health announced an uptick over the last three years in Twitter bots and trolls tweeting false messages about the vaccine debate.

So we verified there is no such Harvard study exists that proved unvaccinated children pose no risk to other kids.

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2018 WUSA