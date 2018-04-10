QUESTION:

Lots of people online are seeking transparency in Kavanaugh's FBI Investigation. People are asking whether SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh is getting special treatment by GOP senators by restricting how the documents are being viewed. Is that true?

ANSWER:

No special treatment here. FBI background checks for a Supreme Court nominee are always kept private and documents are viewed by senators and staff in a secure environment.

SOURCES:

Rules of the Senate- XXIX Executive Sessions (3-5)

Memorandum of the Understanding Between the Senate Judiciary Committee and the Counsel to the President Regarding FBI Background Investigation Reports on Nominees- September 22, 2009

Department of Defense Manual: Sensitive Compartmented Information

PROCESS:

Verify exists to fact-check what you read online.

People online are calling for transparency, saying the way senators viewed the FBI Investigation----in small groups, in a secure room, with a single copy is excessive and opaque.

#DearSenatorCollins #DearSenatorMurkowski

Why does a background check on someone who has nothing to hide need a SCIF? Do you understand how this looks to the world, especially after Kavanaugh’s political rant? #FBIReport — MsDeNovo (@MissDeNovo) October 4, 2018

If the Senate Judiciary Committee is going to these extremes to read a background check then it must contain some damning information on Kavanaugh. Why one copy and read in a SCIF? What happen to transparency? The answer is they are trying to bamboozle the American citizens. Sad. — Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds (@gredins) October 4, 2018

I am kind of bewildered about this new FBI background check on Kavanaugh. One, if there is no new information, why do the Senators have to view it in a Secured location? Second, why can't the public know the details?



The whole process is whacked!!! — Sean S (@scubaseansa) October 4, 2018

But is there a process for how a committee is supposed to handle FBI intel?

There is: A 2009 memorandum outlines the exact steps senators have to take to read FBI background checks.

The memo says all FBI background checks are confidential. Only Senators and 10 staffers with (or pending) top secret clearance can view them. They can't be photocopied and notes must be destroyed in a secure fashion.

Revealing anything in the documents before the information is unclassified could mean dismissal from the Senate.

Classified documents can be viewed in a secure room called a SCIF: That's an acronym for "Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility."

So Kavanaugh isn't getting any special treatment . It's Verified, an FBI background check for a Supreme Court nominee is always kept private and documents are viewed by senators and staff in a secure environment.

