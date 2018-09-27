The Verify team watched President Trump's press conference before the Kavanaugh hearing took place on Thursday. During that press conference, Trump made several claims that the Verify researchers looked into and fact-checked some of them.

1. President Trump's claim that the U.S. is opening a minimum of eight steel plants.

Verify researchers dug into the facts.

This is a claim that the President has made repeatedly at a rally in Florida in August. The President said the U.S. was building six new mills.

Two days later at a rally in Pennsylvania the President claimed the U.S. was opening up seven plants. And just now you heard him say eight plants. Well they're not opening up any.

According to the AP a spokesperson for U.S. steel said any operational changes like opening a new mill is something that would be publicly disclosed on their website any there's nothing there.

So we can verify false, the U.S. steel is not opening up eight new mills.

2. Next up, President's Trump's claim that the U.S. defeated ISIS in Iraq.

This past summer, experts at the United Nations' Counter Terrorism Committee and the Pentagon each released a report on ISIS.

While they both agree that ISIS no longer has control over significant territories in Iraq and Syria, the Defense Department believes between 15 thousand and 17 thousand ISIS fighters still remain in Iraq.

The U.N. says it's likely 20 to 30-thousand in Iraq and Syria.

3. President's Trump's claim that the unemployment in the U.S. is the lowest.

Verify researchers checked out if unemployment is currently at its lowest point. Bureau of Labor Statistics data from the past 70 years confirmed that's false.

Right now, national unemployment is 3.9 percent. Lowest ever was 2.5 percent in 1953 which was under President Dwight D. Eisenhower.

