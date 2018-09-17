A Nationwide Emergency Alert System test is scheduled to happen October 3, after being postponed because of Hurricane Florence relief efforts.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and Federal Communication Commission (FCC) work in tandem to operate both the Emergency Alert System (EAS) --that emergency message that interrupts TV and Radio programming--and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA), an emergency text message system.

Local and federal governments want to make sure they can reach you in cases of missing children, Presidential alerts or dangerous weather, like hurricanes.

Here's the lowdown on what to expect:

Wireless Emergency Alerts

On October 3, at 2:18 p.m. Eastern Time, cell phones will chirp loudly and vibrate twice. The test message will have a header that reads "Presidential Alert" and a text that says, "THIS IS A TEST of the National Wireless Emergency Alert System. No action is needed."

The text is not something you have to sign up for.

Text message will activate even if you're visiting from another city or state.

Text messages are only available in English

Your cell phone must be on to receive text messages and there must be a nearby cell tower.

Emergency Alert System

On October 3, at 2:20 p.m. a message will crawl across television and radio broadcasts for 60 seconds.

The message will read: "THIS IS A TEST of the National Emergency Alert System. This system was developed by broadcast and cable operators in voluntary cooperation with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the Federal Communications Commission, and local authorities to keep you informed in the event of an emergency. If this had been an actual emergency an official message would have followed the tone alert you heard at the start of this message. A similar wireless emergency alert test message has been sent to all cell phones nationwide. Some cell phones will receive the message; others will not. No action is required.”

Last year some stations broadcasting in Spanish were able to play the test alert in Spanish.

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2018 WUSA