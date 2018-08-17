QUESTION:

Does the A/C in your car pose a cancer risk?

ANSWER:

No, this is a viral post that's been circulating since 2011.

SOURCES:

American Cancer Society, American Chemical Society, National Library of Medicine

PROCESS:

Here at Verify we're all about getting you the truth on those viral claims you see online.

Viewer Rich O'Halon saw this post that warns roll the windows down in your car before turning on the A/C because a vehicle's dashboard emits hazardous levels of Benzene, a cancer causing toxin.

So the Verify team got answers.

We first reached out to the American Cancer Society. They said the viral warning has been circulating since 2011 and though Benzene can lead to forms of cancer such as leukemia, it's usually after long term exposure to the toxin, like from cigarette smoke, gas station or working in a chemical plant.

As for needing to roll down those car windows?

"Let the cold air replace the hot air, but now because of benzene levels. It's more comfortable," said Richard Pulley, Senior Community Development Manager with the American Cancer Society.

And studies from both the American Chemical Society and National Library of Medicine on the toxicity of parked vehicles concluded air inside those care are not hazardous to human health and high levels of benzene are not emitted, as the viral warning claims.

So we can verify this post is false, your car's A/C system is not putting at you at risk for developing cancer.

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2018 WUSA