Does texting 'HOME' to 7-4-1-7-4-1 connect you with a crisis counselor?

Yes, it does.

Sometimes the most important question is, 'Are you there?'

Each year nearly 45,000 people in the U.S. decide to end their own life, according to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. For every suicide there are 25 attempts.

With suicide rates steadily increasing over the past decade, a viewer asked WUSA9 to verify a Facebook post which claimed that texting 'HOME' to 7-4-1-7-4-1 could immediately connect you with a crisis counselor, should you need it.

"Before I share this, I wonder if there is a suicide hotline by text," she wrote. "If so, that is wonderful news."

Our Verify researchers tried the number and received an automated text within one second from Crisis Text Line.

You don't have to type 'HOME.'

Our researchers confirmed Crisis Text Line is a legit non profit based in New York, using Guidestar and Charity Navigator.

In 2016, the support line brought in 14 million from donations and grants, according to financial records.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention and National Alliance of Mental Illness lists Crisis Text Line as a resource on their sites.

The support line is designed to help teens and adults de-escalate a situation and talk about an issue. Counselors are volunteers who undergo training.

"Our Crisis Counselors are a distributed network of volunteers over the age of 18 who apply, go through a background check, are accepted, and complete 34 hours of Crisis Text Line training including role plays and observations, Jamila Sykes, Chief of Staff at Crisis Text Line, said. "We do not require Crisis Counselors to be licensed in social work."

Crisis Text Line uses an algorithm to recognize certain schematic words, and helps the counselor know what to say next.

'We know that if you text the words 'numbs' and sleeve' there's a 99 percent match for cutting," Nancy Lublin, CEO of Crisis Text Line said in a 2015 Ted Talk.

They aggregate data to help schools and counselors become more informed and prevent crisis. The company has received 78,470,352 text messages since its inception in August 2013.

"I can tell you that the worst day of the week for eating disorders--Monday," Lublin said. The worst time of day for substance abuse--5 a.m.. And that Montana is a beautiful place to visit but you do not want to live there, because it is the number one state for suicidal ideation."

Forty-two percent of conversations are about relationships, 33 percent are about depression and 19 percent of conversations are about taking one's own life.

The support line triages it's conversations based on severity, placing a texter who has described self-harm to the front of the queue.

So we can verify, yes, you can text 7-4-1-7-4-1 to speak with a crisis counselor for free. The counselor can actually send emergency services to a texter if they fear the texter is in imminent risk and uncooperative.

