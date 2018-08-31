QUESTION:

Does hot weather affect your gas mileage?

ANSWER:

Yes, but in a positive way.

SOURCES:

U.S. Department of Energy, AAA, Consumer Reports

PROCESS:

We've all been feeling the effects of this sweltering heat all week and with drivers facing jam packed roads this Labor Day weekend, does the heat also factor in to the amount of gas we're getting at the pump?

Our Verify team had to get answers on whether the heat really hurts or helps the gas mileage you're getting.

So we first went to the U.S. Department of Energy. Experts there say said hot weather does affect your fuel economy because it can help your engine warm up to an efficient temperature faster and also warm air causes less aerodynamic drag versus cold air.

Next, we went to experts at Triple A who explain during hot temps, air and gas expand which means less energy and less fuel your car needs to compensate for.

AAA Mid-Atlantic experts also said lower RVP, reid vapor pressure in summer-blend gasoline helps to prevent excessive evaporation when outside temperatures rise.

But a Consumer Reports study found warm gas increases in volume by only 1 percent, when gas rises from 60 to 75 degrees--so not too big of a significance.

So we verified, yes hot weather can affect your gas mileage, but by helping not hurting your gas range.

