QUESTION:

Did the Pope say gun owners can longer no call themselves Christians?

ANSWER:

No this claim is false.

SOURCES:

The Holy See Press Office

PROCESS:

Throughout the week, articles started swirling around Facebook and Twitter claiming Pope Francis said gun owners can no longer call themselves Christians.

Here's what the WUSA9 Verify researchers discovered:

The story was traced back to a blog website called, Neon Nettle. It never cites a time or place where the Pope made that statement.

WUSA9 News researchers also checked the Pope’s social media accounts, documents and releases from the Vatican, but nothing was there.

The closest source the Verify team found for how the rumor came about was from a 2015 transcript of a speech to children. In the 2015 transcript, the Pope said people who sell or manufacture weapons and label themselves Christian, may cause some mistrust in the religion. He did not mention or refer to gun owners.

The most recent stance the Pope took on gun control was in a April 29 tweet, saying all weapons should be ban if we don't want to live in fear of war.

So we can verify this claim is false, the Pope did not say gun owners should no longer call themselves Christians.

