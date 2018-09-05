QUESTION:

Pres. Trump said Kanye West doubled his African American approval rating. Is that true?

ANSWER:

No.

SOURCES:

Reuters Poll

Chris Kahn-U.S. Political Polling Editor- Reuters

Trump 2018 NRA-ILA Leadership Forum speech

PROCESS:

President Trump dropped a pretty big statistic at this year's NRA Convention.

"Kanye must have some power, because you probably saw, I doubled my African American poll numbers, we went from 11 to 22 in one week," the president stated.

The comment came on the heels of Kanye tweeting support for Trump, which got a lot of people talking.

WUSA9's Verify team dug into the source of Trump's statistic, so you can be informed before you hit "share" or "retweet."

We traced the "11 to 22 in one week" approval rating back to a poll run by Reuters. The numbers are a bit misleading, as they represent only black men, not men and women.

According to the poll, from April 22 to 29, both black men and women went from a 8.9 percent approval rating to 16.5 percent approval.

However, the sample size was very small. Somewhere between 220 and 333 people responded to the poll. For reference, there are more than 40 million African Americans in the U.S., according to the Census Bureau.

"The sample sizes for those two measurements were too small to reliably suggest a shift in public opinion," said Chris Kahn, U.S. Political Polling Editor for Reuters.

Also, Kahn said the credibility interval--also known as the margin of error--was more than plus or minus nine percentage points.

"Which leaves open the possibility that his approval also could have dropped in this time frame," Kahn said.

The poll showed that Trump's approval among African American men has been "relatively flat," Kahn explained, with an approval of 16 percent in January, 13 percent in February, 14 percent in March and 16 percent in April.

