QUESTION:

Did Google ignore promoting Trump's State of the Union address?

ANSWER:

No, this claim is false.

SOURCES:

Wayback Machine, Reddit

PROCESS:

In President Trump latest tweet against Google, he used hashtag stop the bias and posted a video that the search engine site promoted President Obama's state of the union addresses on their home page but not Trump's.

To find out if this is true, our team did some digging on digital archive sites like the Wayback Machine.

We found Google indeed did link to President Trump's 2018 state of the union address on their home page on January 31.

The archived Google home page pushing to the address can also be spotted on Reddit.

Now it is true, Google did not link to Trump's 2017 address but is wasn't a snub to the President.

A Google spokesperson sent Verify researchers the following statement:

"On January 30 2018, we highlighted the livestream of President Trump’s State of the Union on the google.com homepage. We have historically not promoted the first address to Congress by a new President, which is technically not a State of the Union address. As a result, we didn’t include a promotion on google.com for this address in either 2009 or 2017."

No snubs here, we can verify the President's claim is false, Google did not ignore promoting Trump's state of the union addresses.

