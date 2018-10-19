QUESTION:

Did a jail dress inmates in Nike shirts to mock Kaepernick?

ANSWER:

We can Verify, that a jail in Union County, Arkansas did dress inmates in Nike shirts before they took mugshots. It is unproven, whether this was politically motivated.

SOURCES:

Shaun King- Criminal Justice Activist- Facebook Post and Tweet

Sheriff Ricky Roberts- Sheriff at Union County Sheriff's Department in Arkansas

Chief Deputy Charlie Phillips- Union County Sheriff's Department in Arkansas

Union County Sheriffs' Department Letter

Archived mugshots from arrests.org: (1), (2), (3), (4)

PROCESS:

Some people are shaming a county jail in Arkansas, alleging they deliberately dressed inmates in Nike shirts before taking their mugshot. Some say it's to mock Collin Kaepernick, the new face of Nike.

Nike should sue Arkansas for Defamation — JAE S. (@J1ZZLE) October 11, 2018

This one's got a lot of layers, so we're going to break it down like this.

First, were inmates dressed in Nike shirts? Yes. That's verified.

We called Union County Deputy Charlie Phillips, who told our researcher 21 inmates were given a Nike shirt for their mugshot this year.

But, were the shirts meant to mock Kaepernick? That's where this one get's tricky.

The claim originated on Facebook from a criminal justice activist who quoted an unnamed source.

We tried to contact the activist for supporting evidence, but he hasn't responded.

Our researchers asked Sheriff Ricky Roberts whether this was politically motivated.

"Obviously we have offended somebody and they took it as, I would say out of context, because there was no intent there," Roberts said.

Chief Deputy Charlie Phillips claims the same two shirts have been used since early June, three months before Kapernick's ad. The shirts were taken from the lost and found and given to people who arrived shirtless or naked.

"Back in June when we first started using the Nike shirt to cover some of these people up you know, it was no big deal," Phillips said. "There was no malice , no intent on this, we were just trying to give our inmates a little dignity."

But we didn't just take the chief's word for it. Using a mugshot database, our researchers independently found several instances where a Nike shirt was used before Kaepernick's ad.

So at this point, we can verify yes, inmates were photographed in Nike shirts. But it's still unproven whether this was politically motivated.

