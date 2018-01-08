QUESTION:

Is it true that Crayola recycles unusable markers?

ANSWER:

Yes, this is part of their Color Cycle initiative.

SOURCES:

Crayola spokesperson

PROCESS:

Some of us strive to be eco-friendly, so when viewer Kim Lovejoy saw a viral post with possibly helpful tip she sent it to the Verify team to get the facts and find out if it's real.

The post claims Crayola is collecting dead, unusable markers to be recycled and avoid ending up in landfills and they'll even send you a free shipping label.

WUSA9 researchers went to straight to Crayola for answers and found out the initiative is called Color Cycle.

It launched back in 2013 in schools K through 12 in the U.S., excluding Hawaii, Alaska and Puerto Rico, and parts of Canada.

They promote the collection and then shipment of used markers back to the Crayola company to then re-purposed into clean-burning fuel such as for cars and trucks.

And if the free program is not at your area's local school, you can have one started by registering here.

Remember it's not available for just individuals, only at schools where they'll collect those unusable markers. They also accept all markers sort of markers not just Crayola.

We verified this is a legit initiative by Crayola that do recycle unusable markers and covers the cost of all shipping charges.

