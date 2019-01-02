WASHINGTON — You've probably noticed a lot of pictures in your news feed from the arctic cold, that's hit the Mid-West this week.

But that makes for the round of fake and misleading photos that you may across, so with the frigid sub-zero temperatures, the polar vortex has brought across cities this week, there's a shocking photo being share and retweeted on social media, claiming this weather has caused vehicles on Lake Shore Drive in Chicago to get stuck under frozen sheets of ice!

Twitter

The photo shows a pretty dramatic scene, but is it actually legit?

To find out if the photos are really of a frozen tundra in Chicago, our researchers did a Google reverse image search discovered it is real and not altered but it doesn't take place in Chicago.

The photo originated back in January 2005 on this page titled, "Ice and Wind on Geneva… Geneva, Switzerland, so not even in the US!

The photographer, Jean-Pierre Scherrer captured the aftermath of an ice storm that hit the area.

We also found the miscaptioned picture has appeared on other sites and have been shared on social media before like on Facebook from a supposed 2008 ice storm in New Hampshire.

So we verified nope. These particular photos are not the result from the current polar vortex in Chicago.