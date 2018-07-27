QUESTION:

Can you protect your home from catching on fire during lightning storm?

ANSWER:

Experts say there are preventative measures you can take.

SOURCES:

John Jensenius: Lightning Expert at National Weather Service

Vito Maggiolo: DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department, Public Information Officer

Peter Piringer: Montgomery County Maryland Fire and Rescue, Public Information Officer

Mark Brady: Prince George’s County Maryland Fire and EMS, Public Information Officer

PROCESS:

Our Verify team works to answer your questions and keep you safe. A tragic fire left one firefighter dead earlier this week after a house ignited from lightning.

So is there any way to protect your house from catching on fire during a lightning storm?

To get our answers, Verify researchers went to the experts at local fire departments and a lightning expert at the National Weather Service.

They said installing a lightning rod on your roof could be an effective tool.

John Jensenius, lightning expert at the National Weather Service told us, "The rods connect to what we call a down connector that takes it down into the ground and then there and ground surface.

Jensenius also said, both surge arresters, which cover the outside electrical wires and meters around your house,and surge protectors used inside your house like on a TV, are both good options for minimizing what a lightning strike can do.

Still, there's no guarantee you're protected. These photos are from a fire in Anacostia in May.

A lightning bolt struck an adjacent tree and the fire spread to the attic of the home setting it on fire.

A DC fire spokesperson said even with planning, mother nature will do as she pleases.

But yes, there are verified steps a homeowner can take that may prevent a house fire during a lightning storm.

Montgomery County Maryland Fire and Rescue public information officer, Pete Piringer gave these tips on lightning storms:

Every thunderstorm produces lightning, which kills more people each year than tornadoes. Lightning occurs with all thunderstorms. Nationally, lightning kills an average of 93 people and injures 300 each year. Causes several hundred million dollars in damage to property and forests annually.

- Signs of a storm: Look for darkening skies, flashes of light or increasing wind. Listen for the sound of thunder. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to the storm to be struck by lightening. Go to safe shelter immediately. Find shelter in a building or car. Keep car windows closed and avoid convertibles.

- Telephone lines and metal pipes can conduct electricity. Unplug appliances; avoid using the telephone or any electrical appliances. (Leaving electrical lights on, however, does not increase the chances of your home being struck by lightning.

- Don't take a bath or shower.

