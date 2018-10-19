QUESTION:

Can you opt out getting political texts messages?

Experts at the FCC, say not likely.

Federal Communications Commission

Federal Trade Commission

People online are venting frustration about political texts message they consider intrusive and want to know, is there any way to opt out of getting them?

So according to the FTC, politics are exempt from the National Do Not Call List and campaigns can get access to a public voter database and even if you try to register without a phone number, note that political groups can sometimes buy phone lists.

We then went to the Federal Communications Commission for what the regulations are.

The Telephone Consumer Protection Act and FCC rules limits the use of auto dialed texts and pre-recorded voice messages, also known as robo calls but this does not apply to political campaign-related calls or texts.

Campaigns are allowed to text you unsolicited because they aren't trying to sell you anything.

So they are not bound by anti-spam laws or do not call registry.

The legality of it comes down to whether the call was auto dialed.

Consent requirement applies to auto dialed, but not to manually dialed, calls and texts.

So we verified this is false, there's no opting out of those political texts.

