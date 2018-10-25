QUESTION:

Does this photo show campaign signs illegally placed in the median on a Montgomery County, Maryland, intersection?

ANSWER:

Yes, according to the the county's Zoning Ordinance, signs are banned from traffic medians.

SOURCES:

Montgomery County Department of Permitting Services- spokesperson and fact sheet

Montgomery County Zoning Ordinance: Section 6.7.11. Limited Duration Signs

PROCESS:

With midterm elections around the corner, political signs are popping up like weeds.

Viewer Dana Van Groningen sent us this photo of two campaign signs in the middle of a median. Right next to them, another sign reads, "illegal signs."

So are those signs really breaking the law?

Dana took the picture at Father Hurley Boulevard and Crystal Rock Drive in Germantown, Md., so our researchers headed out there. Sure enough--we found the median littered with campaign signs.

Maryland roads are owned and maintained by the county, a Maryland State Highway Administration spokesperson confirmed, so we went to officials in Montgomery County.

The County's Department of Permitting Services pointed us to the county's Zoning Ordinance Laws which clearly says, "a sign must not be placed on a median strip or highway divider."

"What we want to do is keep the medians clear, signs in the median are a distraction to drivers," Jessica Fusillo, Community Outreach and Public Relations Manager at the Department of Permitting Services said.

Besides the median, our researchers found political signs crowding street corners. That's also illegal in Montgomery County.

Signs are prohibited from any "Public Right-of-Way" area: that's a highway, public footpath, rail transport, canal, parts of a driveway and sidewalks, Fusillo explained.

So if they're illegal why are you seeing them everywhere?

The county says it just doesn't have the manpower to pull them all out. But, our team did find out, if there's a particular sign really irking you - you can call 3-1-1 and file a complaint to have it yanked.

Our researchers went one step further and found out whether other jurisdictions ban campaign signs from the median and right-of-way areas.

Our researchers asked county officials in each jurisdiction and consulted their specific county zoning ordinances.

In Frederick and Calvert, Maryland, it's against county law to place political pickets on a median. The same goes for Jefferson, West Virginia.

In Virginia it gets trickier. Virginia's Department of Transportation maintains most county roads and according to State Law, you can't place political signs in the right-of-way:

"State-maintained right of way is property along a roadway on either side. This area does not belong to individual property owners. It must be kept clear for motorist safety and so road crews have room to work...There is no standard right of way distance for every road. Generally, the right of way ranges from 25 to 150 feet from the road’s center line. Due to this wide range, it’s important to find out exact right-of-way distance before installing a sign or objects near a road."

Alexandria City and Arlington County are NOT maintained by VDOT. But both have their own laws prohibiting signs from medians.

In the District, campaign signs are permitted on public property, included the median, but a permit from the Department of Transportation Public Space Permitting Center is required.

In Prince George's County, Md., signs are allowed in the median as long as they don't obstruct the view of traffic.

