QUESTION:

Are these $100 Chipotle gift card coupons real?

ANSWER:

Nope, it's fraudulent--don't fall for this free giveaway scam.

SOURCES:

Chipotle Spokesperson

Chipotle Tweets

PROCESS:

Lovers of Mexican cuisine are feeling the burn, after falling for a gift card scam that exposes you and five friends to frauds.

A viewer reached out to our Verify team sharing this coupon.

It reads: "Get a $100 Chipotle Gift Card. No purchase Necessary to enter or win. Void where prohibited by law. See Rules fore details. Not for Resale. Void if copied or reproduced. No cash Value. Valid through 08/31/18."

Twitter blew up with sorry customers.

That chipotle gift card scam had me ready to submit my social security number to an online form for $100 worth of burrito bowl — Taylor Murphy (@Tmurphy1017) July 31, 2018

After shooting off 20 text messages to friends/family for a free $100.00 @ChipotleTweets gift card, had to quickly send 20 more as a follow up telling them it’s a scam. All within 5 minutes. 2018. — Bhavik Modi (@BhavikModi_42) July 31, 2018

Did I just spam my entire address book to get a $100 chipotle gift card? Absolutely. Did it turn out to be fake? 1000 percent — Aaron Aguirre (@uofaaron) July 31, 2018

Many people tweeted at Chipotle for failing to address the scam sooner.

@ChipotleTweets people think there’s a real free $100 chipotle gift card being given out and people are being scammed to fill in their personal info like SSN. You should say something. — ck (@picklecata) July 31, 2018

Are you aware of the $100 gift card scam that is spreading like wildfire? No tweets acknowledging it as false is misleading YOUR CUSTOMERS — Adam (@addy_detler) July 31, 2018

"Chipotle is not giving away gift cards, it is a scam and the company is aware of and working to address," a Chipotle spokesperson said.

So we can Verify, Chipotle is NOT giving away free $100 gift cards.

Chipotle is running a one day online special on free guacamole with an online or in-app purchase of an entree on July 31, to celebrate National Avocado Day. That promotion is real, and has been advertised by the restaurant chain since July 26.

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2018 WUSA