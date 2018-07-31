QUESTION:
Are these $100 Chipotle gift card coupons real?
ANSWER:
Nope, it's fraudulent--don't fall for this free giveaway scam.
SOURCES:
Chipotle Spokesperson
Chipotle Tweets
PROCESS:
Lovers of Mexican cuisine are feeling the burn, after falling for a gift card scam that exposes you and five friends to frauds.
A viewer reached out to our Verify team sharing this coupon.
It reads: "Get a $100 Chipotle Gift Card. No purchase Necessary to enter or win. Void where prohibited by law. See Rules fore details. Not for Resale. Void if copied or reproduced. No cash Value. Valid through 08/31/18."
Twitter blew up with sorry customers.
Many people tweeted at Chipotle for failing to address the scam sooner.
"Chipotle is not giving away gift cards, it is a scam and the company is aware of and working to address," a Chipotle spokesperson said.
So we can Verify, Chipotle is NOT giving away free $100 gift cards.
Chipotle is running a one day online special on free guacamole with an online or in-app purchase of an entree on July 31, to celebrate National Avocado Day. That promotion is real, and has been advertised by the restaurant chain since July 26.