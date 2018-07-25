QUESTION:

Are Bush's Baked Beans currently being recalled?

ANSWER:

No, this an old and out of date recall that is now resurfacing again.

SOURCES:

Bush's Brothers & Company, Food and Drug Administration

PROCESS:

It's been the week for food recalls and salmonella warnings. From Ritz crackers to flavored Goldfish and the most recent announced July 25, Taco Bell cheese dip.

Now the latest one circulating online includes an American favorite canned good and a bacteria warning, so is it true?

Bush's baked beans made headlines a couple weeks ago when the beloved pooch Duke died, but now the newest claim on social media says Bush's baked beans have been recalled in all 50 states due to harmful bacteria- to get answers we reached out to Bush's Baked Beans and the FDA.

Turns out Bush's baked beans did put out a voluntary recall for three of their flavored bean products (Original, Brown Sugar Hickory, and Country Style) but that was in July of 2017, for cans with defective side seams that could cause harmful bacteria growth with best by date of June 2019.

That recall on the can seam issues has since been corrected. We checked with the FDA and they issued a letter on May 7, 2018, saying the issue has since been resolved and the recall lifted.

No need to throw out your cans, Bush's baked beans is not currently being recalled.

There were no reports of people getting sick when this recall was active but the FDA will continue further inspections to make sure corrections stay up to date.

Old recalls resurfacing online is nothing new. Earlier this year, an old listeria warning from October 2017 for packaged vegetables from Walmart, Safeway, and Trader Joe's started being shared again like it was current.

