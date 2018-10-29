QUESTION:
Is this viral photo claiming to be Rose Malinger, a 97-year-old worshipper killed during the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting, properly captioned?
ANSWER:
No. People accidentally shared a photo of a Dutch journalist.
SOURCES:
David Begnaud Twitter- CBS News Correspondent
PROCESS:
On October 28, a Twitter account called "StoneCold2050" garnered more than 50,000 shares, with a photo that wrongfully claimed to be a Pittsburgh shooting victim.
The twitter user with more than 89,000 followers, removed the post a day later, but after fooling a lot of people, who well-intentionally, continued posting the miscaptioned photo.
This photo is of Ata Kando, a Dutch photographer who died in 2017 at the age of 104. Kando was a talented photographer well-known in Europe.
A Netherlands photographer named Koos Breukel, who originally took the photo back in 2012, created a Twitter account just to ask "StoneCold2050" to stop miscaptioning his photo.
CBS News obtained a REAL photo of Pitssburgh-naitve, Rose Mallinger, who was killed tragically October 27.
Worshippers remember her as one of the first to walk into services and described by a relative as "the most caring gentle loving woman."