QUESTION:

Is this viral photo claiming to be Rose Malinger, a 97-year-old worshipper killed during the Tree of Life Synagogue shooting, properly captioned?

ANSWER:

No. People accidentally shared a photo of a Dutch journalist.

SOURCES:

David Begnaud Twitter- CBS News Correspondent

PROCESS:

On October 28, a Twitter account called "StoneCold2050" garnered more than 50,000 shares, with a photo that wrongfully claimed to be a Pittsburgh shooting victim.

The twitter user with more than 89,000 followers, removed the post a day later, but after fooling a lot of people, who well-intentionally, continued posting the miscaptioned photo.

This photo is of Ata Kando, a Dutch photographer who died in 2017 at the age of 104. Kando was a talented photographer well-known in Europe.

A Netherlands photographer named Koos Breukel, who originally took the photo back in 2012, created a Twitter account just to ask "StoneCold2050" to stop miscaptioning his photo.

This is my picture of Ata Kandó , she became 101 years old in The Netherlands and died of old age. It was made in Bergen. This is not Rose Malinger. Do not use my photos for these purposes, otherwise we'll sue. Please remove asap. ©Koos Breukel — Koos Breukel (@BreukelKoos) October 29, 2018

@stonecold2050 Can you get the Ata Kandó picture of now! — Koos Breukel (@BreukelKoos) October 29, 2018

CBS News obtained a REAL photo of Pitssburgh-naitve, Rose Mallinger, who was killed tragically October 27.

Worshippers remember her as one of the first to walk into services and described by a relative as "the most caring gentle loving woman."

Ms. Rose Mallinger



97



Jewish



Former school secretary



Mother



Grandmother



“Sweetest, lovely lady”



“Spry...vibrant”



Killed by a hate driven gunman who executed her as she worshipped pic.twitter.com/ZjS6IPELFt — David Begnaud (@DavidBegnaud) October 29, 2018

© 2018 WUSA