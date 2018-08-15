QUESTION:

Do taxpayers pay when presidents attend rallies?

ANSWER:

Yes, this is true.

SOURCES:

The Government Accountability Office, The Congressional Research Service and the Federal Election Commission

PROCESS:

President Trump has been doing a lot of traveling ahead of midterms, making appearances for the republicans on the ballot.

So Verify viewer Bertram Singer asked the team, who pays when Trump attends rallies endorsing republican candidates? Are taxpayers footing the bill?

We checked with the Federal Election Commission and looked at Congressional Research reports.

If the president travels to endorse Congressional Candidates, either the campaign or a political action committee must reimburse the government for some of the expenses.

Things like food, lodging and whatever the president would have paid on a commercial ticket.

But that doesn't include the cost of manning and flying Air Force One that includes marine corps helicopters and planes, coast guard and secret service protection. Taxpayers have to pay for the President's safety.

According to the Government Accountability Office documents, protection costs for President Obama during a four-day trip in 2013 cost a whopping $3.6 million dollars.

The Congressional Research Service explained to WUSA9 researchers how the system works. When travel involves both official and political functions, the White House uses a formula to determine how much airfare is to be paid by the traveler, and how any per diem and other travel related

costs are to be paid by the government.

Also the Federal Election Commission said for travel on behalf of a campaign, "The reimbursement for that travel is the responsibility of the committee on whose behalf the travel occurs."

So we can Verify, yes taxpayers do have to pay when President Trump endorses republican candidates at rallies.

