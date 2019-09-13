WASHINGTON — QUESTION:

Do e-cigarette cartridges contain more nicotine than cigarettes?

ANSWER:

Yes, experts said e-cigarettes can have more nicotine compared to cigarettes, depending on the product.

SOURCES:

American Cancer Society

UT Health and Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center Pulmonologist: Pushan Jani

Johns Hopkins Medicine: Michael Joseph Blaha, M.D., M.P.H.

PROCESS:

Our Verify team works to squash the misinformation you hear about and give you the facts. A viewer heard that vape oil can contain higher levels of nicotine than what's in a pack of cigarettes. So, we're verifying if this is true.

Our researchers went to work, checking with the American Cancer Society and a pulmonologist with UT Health and Memorial Hermann Texas Medical Center.

Jani said one vape pod can contain more nicotine than a pack of cigarettes, but it depends on the type of e-cigarette product. And according to the American Cancer Society, JUUL, a popular brand with young people, has a significantly higher amount of nicotine per puff than some other types of e-cigarettes and cigarettes.

Jani said the nicotine level a person ingests depends on how often someone vapes, and how frequently and how deeply they inhale.

John Hopkins Medicine Health reports that many e-cigarettes users can get even more nicotine than they would from a tobacco product because you can buy extra strength cartridges, which have a higher concentration of nicotine. Those who use e-cigarettes can also increase the voltage to get a larger hit of the substance.

