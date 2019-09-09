Members of the Prince George's County Fire Department are on the scene of multiple vehicles on fire, the spokesperson said.

Officials said the incident is near the 5100 block of Buchanan Street.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

RELATED: Officials: One dead, multiple injured following multi-vehicle accident on Georgia Ave. at Maryland 200

RELATED: 'Wrong place, wrong time' | Dead tree knocks down 2 utility poles onto car in Montgomery County

On Friday, officials responded to a multiple-vehicle accident in Montgomery County. One man died as a result, Olney police said.

Pete Piringer, the public information officer for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue said there was an entrapment and nearly two-dozen rescue workers were on scene.

Preliminary investigation states the driver of a 2014 Infinity Q50S was traveling north on Georgia Avenue while a 2009 Honda Civic was traveling south on Georgia Avenue. The driver of the Honda Civic attempted to make a left turn onto the ramp of MD 200 eastbound when the two vehicles collided.

The Honda ultimately struck a 2018 Dodge Challendger and the Infinity struck a 2004 Ford Explorer.

The 25-year-old driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene according to police. He will be identified once his next of kin is notified.

A front-seat passenger in the Infinity was taken to the hospital and treated for serious non life-threatening injuries.

Police said the drivers in the three other vehicles were uninjured.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.