WASHINGTON — Detectives are investigating a single vehicle collision that happened on Saturday around 11:40 a.m. in Rockville.

Police said on Saturday, officials with the Rockville City Police Department and Fire and Rescue personnel responded to the 200 block of North Washington street for the report of a serious collision that had just occurred.

Police said responding officers found a gray 2016 Toyota Corolla that had struck a tree.

RELATED: Fiery fatal crash closes I-70 in New Market

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that the Corolla was traveling eastbound on Beall Avenue and turned right onto northbound North Washington Street," police said. "For reasons still under investigation, the Corolla left the roadway after making the right turn onto North Washington Street and struck a tree."

The driver, identified as Cheung Foo Chan, 80, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

RELATED: VRE train crashes into construction vehicle in Alexandria

A front-seat passenger, Janice Luk Chan, 72, was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.She later died at the hospital, police said.

The rear seat passenger, Man Kei Tam Yuen, 83, was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. She succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.

This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this collision is urged to contact the Collision Reconstruction Unit at 240-773-6620.

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.