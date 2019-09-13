WASHINGTON — Is America’s vaping obsession leading to illness and death? United States’ researchers seem to believe there is some correlation, even if they can’t pinpoint the exact reason.

This week the Trump administration announced it had plans to ban flavored vaping products. Why didn’t the administration ban all vaping products outright? The most obvious reason is a definite conclusion has not been drawn between vaping and illness.

Nearly 11-million American adults use E-Cigarettes. That's number doesn't include the kids hooked on vaping.

RELATED: Government plans to ban flavors used in e-cigarettes

The initial spread came from reports that vape products used a less harmful version of nicotine. But that may be changing.

Early reports from the CDC have drawn some huge red flags.

A CDC report shows that there are at least 450 cases of pulmonary illness could have a link to vaping. On the record six people have died because of that illness.

At this point, research has only shown possible links. In order to show a direct link research would have to explain exactly what in the vaping products is causing lung disease.

RELATED: Trump to propose ban on flavorings used in e-cigarettes

That's an issue several states are looking into right now. The main focus has been on the chemicals used in the “vape juice.”

At this point several groups of doctors have come out and said its best to just not use vaping products while the research is being done. Considering the most recent research, the Trump administration is strongly considering banning the flavored products.

If vaping shows a direct link to lung disease from something inside the E-Cigarettes, then what sort of alternative to smoking is vaping?

Download the brand new WUSA9 app here.

Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.