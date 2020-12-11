Thousands of families at risk of utility shutoffs as Maryland moratorium ends

Maryland's moratorium on electricity shutoffs ends Sunday, but Pepco says no cutoffs until January. DC and Virginia residents will likely have more time too.

BETHESDA, Md. — A potentially big hit may be coming soon for thousands of Maryland families.

The state's moratorium on utility shutoffs ends Sunday, November 15, even as COVID is spiking.

Pepco said 132,600 customers in Montgomery and Prince George's were behind on payments as of Oct. 1. But the power company now plans to give them a little more time.

D.C.'s moratorium on utility cutoffs continues at least until the middle of January.

In Virginia, Peggy R. Fox, a spokeswoman for Dominion, said the company will not disconnect people if they can't pay during the pandemic. Dominion is also forgiving past due bills through the end of September.

"I'm looking at the longest time I've been out of work in quite some time," said Mike Jones of Montgomery Village, who has been managing restaurants since he left his job at the White House in the Clinton Administration.

He said hasn't had paying work since the pandemic hit in March, and his unemployment has run out.

"Pretty concerned right now," said Jones.

He's put off his Pepco bill just to pay the rent on his townhome. He now owes more than $1,800. As soon as the Public Service Commission allowed it, the utility sent him a letter warning he was in jeopardy of disconnection.

"How do you recharge those laptops in the dark, much less take care of your family?" he said as he worried about other families who are also behind and trying to navigate schooling and working from home. "A lot of those people are in the restaurant community. And they have families."

Maryland had extended its moratorium on utility cutoffs for two months. But it expires this weekend.

A spokeswoman for Pepco said it will just start sending formal disconnection warnings next week, and won't cut anyone's power until January.

"Our message is very simple. Disconnections are the last resort. So we want our customers to call us," said Christina Harper.

She said there is local and federal money to help desperate families -- but it says the first step is to call.

Jones said he's already tried that, but because he is single, he is last in line for that aid. And he said he can't afford the $1,800 bill even if he's allowed to pay it monthly over the course of a year.

Pepco offered additional details in a statement on what it's doing:

Pepco Customer Care will work with customers who may have difficulty paying their energy bill. The company offers payment options, like Budget Billing, which averages payments over a 12-month period to help customers manage their monthly energy bill, or flexible payment arrangements that offer individually tailored payment installment plans. Contact Pepco at 202-833-7500 to review payment options. We also work with our state, federal, and nonprofit partners to connect our customers with grants and programs like LIHEAP, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. In Maryland we are extending payment arrangements for a minimum of 12 months for residential customers and for a minimum of 24 months for extension of limited-income residential customers that are Office of Home Energy Programs-certified.

Additional steps taken by Pepco to support customers and our local communities.

We also work with our state, federal, and nonprofit partners to connect our customers with grants and programs like LIHEAP, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program. Maryland residents can apply for LIHEAP energy assistance through the Department of Human Services website by calling the Office of Home Energy Programs at 1-800-332-6347. Customers are awarded grants based on a household’s income, size and type of fuel, with no pay back required Up to $1,000 in grant support per customer is available, depending on a household’s income, size and type of fuel, with no pay back required. Additional assistance for customers in Maryland is available from the Maryland Office of Home Energy Programs through the Electric Universal Service Program (EUSP), the Utility Service Protection Plan (USPP) and the Arrearage Retirement Assistance Program (ARA). To apply for any of these programs, customers can contact the Office of Home Energy Programs in their area, call 1-800-332-6347 or visit http://dhr.maryland.gov/office-of-home-energy-programs.



Interfaith Works provides emergency assistance to income eligible customers in Montgomery County, Maryland. Customers can call 301-762-8682.