Navy identifies USS Jason Dunham chief petty officer killed in forklift accident

The Navy said Chief Petty Officer Adam M. Foti was hit by a forklift at Pier 14 at Naval Station Norfolk. He died at the hospital.

NORFOLK, Va. — An investigation is underway after a Chief Petty Officer serving on USS Jason Dunham was killed in an accident involving a forklift at Naval Station Norfolk.

The Navy sent out a release Saturday identifying him as Adam M. Foti.

The Navy said the accident happened around 11 a.m. Friday at Pier 14, where Foti was struck by the forklift.

He was rushed to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital but was pronounced dead at 11:34 a.m.

The Navy said in a statement: "Our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of Chief Petty Officer Adam M. Foti."