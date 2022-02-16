x
US Park Police investigate mystery debris dumped on Suitland Parkway

Officials believe the huge pile of debris was dumped sometime before 7:30 a.m. Tuesday.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — U.S. Park Police are investigating after a mysterious pile of debris was dumped on Suitland Parkway Tuesday morning. 

According to the National Park Service, the large pile of what appears to be trash and wood was found near exits for Andrews Air Force Base's North Gate toward Patrick Avenue. Lanes for the exits were still closed for both east and westbound lanes, as of Wednesday night.

U.S. Park Police are investigating the incident. It is still unclear where exactly the large pile of debris came from or how it got there.

