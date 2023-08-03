Three crashes in less than two days on road where 18-year-old was killed

Neighbors say speeding is a problem on Richie Marlboro Road in Prince George's County where a high school senior was killed before school Tuesday.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Wednesday night, along Richie Marlboro Road in Prince George's County, cars were clocking-in at more than 20 miles per hour over the speed limit judging by a newly deployed radar equipped with sign flashing the speeds of passing cars.

Neighbors say it's not uncommon.



"They're drag racing up and down the street, they're going in excess of over 100 miles an hour," said Nik Dortch who has lived in the neighborhood at Richie Marlboro Road and Marlboro Point Drive in Greater Upper Marlboro for about two years.

Neighbors say a white BMW was speeding when it crashed into the back of a landscaping trailer parked in the right lane at this same intersection on Tuesday.

The crash killed 18-year-old Cayliy Haygood who was a passenger in the car of a senior at nearby Wise High School.

Just about two hours earlier and two blocks away on the same day police say another crash seriously injured a person.

And Wednesday morning just before noon, another crash on Richie Marlboro road injured two more people.

Three serious crashes on the same road all not far from Wise High School in just over 24 hours.

In all three crashes police say they are still investigating the cause. But, people who drive Richie Marlboro Road everyday say they know there is a speeding problem here.

"Definitely a tragedy," Dortch said of the deadly crash. "Which is why I believe this temporary speed speed camera here...I do think that's a great start," he said. "I think a traffic light needs to be placed either here or maybe maybe a block down the road."

Prince George's County says it has installed one light nearby already and added markings on the road to slow traffic. Transportation officials say they are evaluating what more can be done.

Neighbors want more.