UPPER MARLBORO, MD -- The management of a large Oxon Hill Apartment complex where an accused domestic violence attacker may be released into home detention with his mother said the company has not been notified and the suspect is not a leaseholder.

The victim in the case said any hurdle to releasing her attacker might ensure her safety.

Suspect LaQuinn Phillips was ordered on Monday into electronically-monitored home detention by Prince George's County Circuit Court Judge Michael Pearson because of a delay in Phillips' trial.

The order has terrorized victim Andrea Grinage, who is still recovering from burns to 70 percent of her body after Phillips allegedly threw gasoline on her and lit her on fire.

"How could you even consider allowing somebody out who tried to kill me," Grinage said.

Phillips' mother told the court that the suspect could be housed in home detention in her residence. The mother lives in the Oxon Hill Village complex, which is owned by Southern Management Corporation.

The company is now taking an interest in the situation, according to Pamela Martin, Vice President of Property Management for the company.

"We have no knowledge of Mr. Phillips living in our community," Martin said. "Our current lease holder has not informed us of an intention to add anyone to their current lease."

Martin explained that any resident over 18 must be a leaseholder. A potential resident would be required to pass a credit check.

The company reserves the right to deny a lease to any person who is not financially qualified.

A person may not be denied a lease based on criminal charges with the exception of being a registered sex offender.

"We have an obligation to follow all fair housing laws and lease criteria,” Phillips said.

As of Wednesday evening, Phillips had not applied to be added to his mother's lease and he remained incarcerated at the Prince George's County Correctional Center despite the judge's order to home detention.

Grinage is hopeful the leasing situation may stand in the way of carrying out the judge's home detention order.

"He needs to stay where he is for me and my family's safety and security," Grinage said.

Phillips' trail is scheduled for December.

