UPPER MARLBORO, Md.- One man is dead and another injured after a car crash in Upper Marlboro Md. early Sunday morning.

Maryland State Police said they got the call for a the two-car accident shortly after 1:45 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Route 202 at Chelsea Lane.

According to authorities, a Mercedes crashed head-on with a Dodge Ram pick-up truck.

The driver of the Mercedes was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not released the name of the victim until next of kin has been notified.

The driver of the truck, a male, was transported to University of Maryland Prince George’s Hospital Center for treatment of his injuries.

The investigation continues.

© 2018 WUSA