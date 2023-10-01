United States Postal Service to hold job fairs in Maryland, Virginia

The job fairs will allow those interested to interview for various job opportunities from letter carriers and window clerks to management positions.

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hosting a handful of job fairs in the coming days near the DMV area.

The job fairs will allow those interested to interview for various job opportunities from letter carriers and window clerks to management and communication positions.

"Accepting a position with the United States Postal Service is the first step that could lead to a long, fulfilling career with a dynamic, forward-thinking organization committed to delivering for the American people," reads the USPS website.

The upcoming job fairs near the DMV include:

Mechanicsville Post Office - Jan. 11 from noon until 2 p.m.

Reston Post Office - Jan. 11 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

Gaithersburg Post Office - Jan. 12 from noon until 2 p.m.

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and be able to pass a drug test and background investigation. Applications are also accepted online on the USPS website.