x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Washington, DC's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Washington, DC | WUSA9.com

local

UNC removes names of men from 4 buildings, cites racist ties

The campus Board of Trustees voted to remove the names of Charles B. Aycock, Julian S. Carr, Josephus Daniels and Thomas Ruffin Sr.
Credit: AP
People remove belongings on campus at the University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., Wednesday, March 18, 2020. The UNC system announced Tuesday that it would be instructing students to return to their permanent address unless granted an exception to remain in university housing due to the outbreak of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — The University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill is removing the names of men from campus buildings who have ties to white supremacy and racism. 

The Raleigh News & Observer reported Wednesday that the campus Board of Trustees voted to remove the names of Charles B. Aycock, Julian S. Carr, Josephus Daniels and Thomas Ruffin Sr.

The university’s Commission on History, Race & A Way Forward said the men used their power to disenfranchise Black people. 

The men include a former governor as well as a man who helped finance the state’s Democratic Party in the late 1800s. Another is a former publisher of the News & Observer. The fourth is a former state Supreme Court chief justice.

Related Articles