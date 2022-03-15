Uber announces fuel surcharge to help drivers with rising gas prices

The company says, starting Wednesday, passengers will pay an extra 45 or 55 cents depending on your location and 100% of the money will go to the driver.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — With gas prices hitting new highs, Uber is heading down a new road, adding a fuel surcharge to all rides.

Eun Kim has been driving for Uber for at least six years but is close to quitting.

“I give up!” she said, throwing her hands in the air as if to surrender.

Kim drives a new, roomy SUV that is great for her passengers, but the cost to fill it up is driving her crazy.

“This car is a lot of gas.”

Kim says a full fill-up is around $120, making it tough to turn a profit. Uber passengers at the airport know gas prices are out of control and say they support the surcharge.

“Uber drivers have to make a living too, so we feel for them also,” said Annie Lapitan. “They're just doing their job.”

Passenger Leanne Williamson added, “It’s the cost of goods sold. It’s fair for everybody. They need to make a living. We need to pay a little bit more and we all balance our budget.”

Uber is also adding a fuel surcharge on Uber Eats orders, 35 or 45 cents, depending on location.

“I hope it's going to help everyone,” said Igor Lishman.

He drives for both Uber and Lyft and used to also deliver for Uber Eats. He says full-time drivers don't really have the option to go electric because they don't have time to stop and recharge.

And while 45 to 55 cents aren’t a lot, he says drivers who do several short trips can see it add up.

“If you put like 40 rides, that's another $22,” he said. “So basically, if you drive full-time and do 100 rides or 120, that's basically every five tanks you have another free.”

The math works out for drivers with smaller cars, but not so much for Kim who thinks a per mile surcharge would have been better.

“I want more...more!” she said with a laugh.

CBS 8 reached out to Lyft, and they said they will also be adding a fuel surcharge to help drivers, but they are still working out the details and said they plan to announce something soon.