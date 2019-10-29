WASHINGTON — The two women who flashed Astros pitcher Gerrit Cole behind the backstop during Game 5 of the World Series in National Park have been banned from all major league ballparks, the MLB said.

The MLB sent the women a letter after the incident Sunday night.

Julia Rose and Lauren Summer identified themselves on Twitter after they flashed the pitcher. They lifted their tops and exposed themselves as Cole was set to pitch on Ryan Zimmerman in the seventh inning, MLB said.

The women were in the second row, to the right of the first base side behind home plate.

MLB said the ban from big league stadiums is indefinite.

The letter reads:

"On October 27, 2017, you attended World Series Game 5 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C. During the game, you violated the fan code of conduct by exposing yourself during the 7th inning, in order to promote a business. You were also part of a scheme in which you induced others to expose themselves to promote the business.

"You are are hereby banned from all Major League Baseball stadiums and facilities, indefinitely."

The MLB said the women were removed from the stadium after the incident, and can't go to any games or facilities.

"The fans who were involved in exposing themselves during Game 5 of the World Series violated the Nationals’ fan code of conduct," MLB said. "As a result, they were removed from the stadium and are suspended indefinitely from attending an MLB ballpark or facility."

