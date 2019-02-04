WASHINGTON – Two small-format Target stores opened this week in Washington D.C.

Mayor Muriel Bowser joined Target executives for a store preview and ribbon cutting Tuesday at the new locations, located at 7828 Georgia Avenue NW in Shepherd Park, Ward 4 and at 3505 Connecticut Avenue NW in Cleveland Park, Ward 3.

The approximately 25,000-square-foot Cleveland Park store and 31,000-square-foot Shepherd Park store will become the retailer’s second and third stores in the District, according to a release from Bowser's office – the existing store is located in Columbia Heights at 3100 14th St NW.

Target has announced plans for two other stores in the District – in Tenleytown and Ivy City – that are projected to open next year.