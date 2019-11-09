WASHINGTON — Another violent 24 hours in D.C. Two teens shot – one killed.

Police found 16-year-old Steffen Brathwaite murdered on 24th Place Southeast. Another teen was shot in the arm on Valley Avenue just over two miles away.

According to our count, Brathwaite is the seventh teen murdered in D.C. so far this year.

In the last three years, D.C. police have arrested more than 200 young people under 18 on weapons-related charges, according to our analysis of law enforcement data.

Police are still looking for suspects in the latest two child shootings.

Officers heard gunshots just after midnight Tuesday, and when they got here to 24th Place, they found Brathwaite mortally wounded. There’s a $25-thousand reward for information in the case.

D.C.’s Shotspotter system heard more gunfire Tuesday night, and pinpointed the 1200 block of Valley Avenue. There officers found a 17-year-old boy in an apartment, with a gunshot wound in the forearm.

He’d apparently been shot in the woods across the street, and ran into the apartment for help. He’s expected to be survive – but police are still looking for whoever shot him.

Brathwaite was killed less than a block from where another teen was murdered just before Christmas. Gerald Watson, 15, was allegedly shot more than 17 times by another teenager.

Brathwaite’s murder marks the 119th killing in D.C. so far this year. That’s a deadly 13 percent jump over last year.

What’s going on and how do we stop it? That’s still unclear.

